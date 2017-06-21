Tata Motors: Outcome of committee meeting

In furtherance to our letter dated June 15, 2017 and pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 (2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Regulations') read together with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the Regulations, we hereby inform that a meeting of the duly authorised Committee was held today on June 21, 2017, from 3:00 p.m. to 3:40 p.m. approving offering for subscription, on a private placement basis, up to 5,000 Rated, Listed, Unsecured, 7.50% Coupon, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures ('NCDs') of face value ?10,00,000/- each, at par, aggregating up to ?500 crores.Source : BSE