Tata Motors group global wholesales increases 23% in December 2017

The Tata Motors group global wholesales in December 2017, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 1,16,677, higher by 23 percent, over December 2016.
At 11:33 hrs Tata Motors (DVR) was quoting at Rs 254.20, down Rs 2.35, or 0.92 percent.The share touched its 52-week high Rs 346.00 and 52-week low Rs 208.05 on 01 February, 2017 and 08 September, 2017, respectively.
Currently, it is trading 26.53 percent below its 52-week high and 22.18 percent above its 52-week low.
Market capitalisation stands at Rs 8,156.73 crore. Source : BSE