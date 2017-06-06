Jun 05, 2017 10:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Tata Motors' appoints Satish Borwankar as COO
We wish to inform you that Mr. Satish Borwankar has been appointed as COO of the Company with immediate effect and his tenure of Executive Directorship would be extended for a period of 2 years from July 2017.
Sub: Appointment of COO
Pursuant to the provisions of Clause 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Mr. Satish Borwankar has been appointed as COO of the Company with immediate effect and his tenure of Executive Directorship would be extended for a period of 2 years from July 2017, subject to shareholders' approval.
