Tata Motors' appoints Satish Borwankar as COO

Sub: Appointment of COOPursuant to the provisions of Clause 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Mr. Satish Borwankar has been appointed as COO of the Company with immediate effect and his tenure of Executive Directorship would be extended for a period of 2 years from July 2017, subject to shareholders' approval.You are requested to kindly take the above on record.Source : BSE