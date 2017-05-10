App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 10, 2017 09:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Motors appoints Om Prakash Bhatt as an independendt directorate

Tata Motors has appointment of Mr Om Prakash Bhatt as Additional and Independent Director of the Company.

Appointment of Mr Om Prakash Bhatt as Additional and Independent Director of the Company: Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors have yesterday approved of appointed Mr Om Prakash Bhatt as Additional and Independent Director, with effect from May 9, 2017 for a tenure of 5 years from date of such appointment. The profile of Mr Bhatt is enclosed.Source : BSE

