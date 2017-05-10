Tata Motors' appoints Om Prakash Bhatt as additional director

Appointment of Mr Om Prakash Bhatt as Additional and Independent Director of the Company : Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors have yesterday approved of appointed Mr Om Prakash Bhatt as Additional and Independent Director, with effect from May 9, 2017 for a tenure of 5 years from date of such appointment. The profile of Mr Bhatt is enclosed.Source : BSE