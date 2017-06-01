Tata Metaliks: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors at its meeting held earlier today, inter alia, transacted following business:1)In terms of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, the term of M/s Deloitte Haskins & Sells, Chartered Accountants, the current Statutory Auditors of the Company, will end at conclusion of the 27th Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of the Company.The Board has recommended that M/s Price Waterhouse & Co. Chartered Accountants LLP, (Firm Registration No. 304026E/E300009) be appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company, for a term of 5 years commencing from the conclusion of the 27th AGM till the conclusion of the 32nd AGM to be held in the year 2022, subject to ratification of their appointment at every intervening AGM of the Company.2)The 27th AGM of the Company will be held on 26 July, 2017 at 10.30 a.m.3)The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Saturday, 15 July, 2017 to Wednesday, 26 July, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of AGM and payment of Dividend.This is for your information and record.Source : BSE