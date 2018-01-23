Tata Investment Corporation's board meeting on February 9, 2018

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 9th February, 2018, at Mumbai, inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited standalone financial results for the third quarter / nine months period ended 31st December, 2017.Further, in terms of Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in securities of the Company, the Trading Window remains closed from 25th December, 2017 to 11th February, 2018 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE