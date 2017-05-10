Tata Investment Corporation's board meeting on May 24, 2017

Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Annual Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017 and to recommend dividend on Ordinary Shares, if any, for the year 2016-17 and Pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window of the Company will be closed from 24th March, 2017 to 26th May, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE