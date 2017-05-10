Tata Investment Corporation to consider dividend

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 24, 2017, inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Annual Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2017, and to recommend dividend on Ordinary Shares, if any.Further, in terms of Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in securities of the Company, the Trading Window remains closed from March 24, 2017 to May 26, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE