Tata Global Beverage - Outcome of board meeting

As required under Regulation 30 and 33(3) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015, we enclose the statement of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2017, which have been approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today.We are also enclosing herewith Limited Review Reports of the Auditors in respect of the said financial results.Source : BSE