Tata Global Beverage proposes to launch ready to drink tea based beverage

Subject; Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) regulations 2015 The Company proposes to launch Ready to drink Tea based beverage. The details as required under the SEBI Circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 09 September 2015 are as follows: a)Name of the Product: ' Tata Tea Fruski' b)Date of the launch : expected to be made on 10th May, 2017 c)Category of the Product:- Ready to Drink Beverage d)Whether caters to domestic/ international market: Domestic - India e)Name of the countries in which the product is launched (in case of international): N.A. This disclosure is made in terms of the requirements of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE