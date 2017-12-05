TCS & Cornell Tech inaugurate Tata Innovation Center

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today announced a new partnership with Cornell Tech to collaborate on technology research and expand K-12 digital literacy programs in New York City.

At 09:59 hrs Tata Consultancy Services was quoting at Rs 2,640.65, up Rs 7.30, or 0.28 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,774.00 and 52-week low Rs 2,151.00 on 13 November, 2017 and 07 December, 2016, respectively.Currently, it is trading 4.81 percent below its 52-week high and 22.76 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 505,496.35 crore. Source : BSE