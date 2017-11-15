Tata Consultancy Services announces partnership with Rolls-Royce

Tata Consultancy Services and Rolls Royce have announced the expansion of their long-standing partnership in order to exploit future data innovation opportunities.

At 13:24 hrs Tata Consultancy Services was quoting at Rs 2,738.00, up Rs 21.25, or 0.78 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,774.00 and 52-week low Rs 2,054.70 on 13 November, 2017 and 15 November, 2016, respectively.Currently, it is trading 1.3 percent below its 52-week high and 33.26 percent above its 52-week low.Market capitalisation stands at Rs 524,131.94 crore. Source : BSE