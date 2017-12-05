TCS joins hands with Cornell University to open its new innovation centre

TCS in partnership with Cornell Tech inaugurated the Tata Innovation Center following a Rs 300 crore investment in the University. The aid provided by TCS will be used by the University to develop the new campus and also to support its collaborations on technology research and expanding K-12 digital literacy programs in New York City.

As part of the partnership, Indian IT giant TCS will become one of the tenants in the innovation centre.

“The Tata Group and TCS have a long and celebrated history of exploring and supporting the ideas of the future and fostering digital literacy within the communities in which we operate…the Tata Innovation Center will drive new applied research between TCS and Cornell Tech in the fields of human-computer interaction and cyber security, benefiting both U.S. businesses and local communities,” said Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of the Tata Group.

The new innovation centre will also be part of the TCS’s strategy to improve relations with the local population.

“The Tata Innovation Center will become a hub for New York’s tech sector and a global icon for how academia and industry can collaborate to leverage technology for the greater good,” claimed Martha E. Pollack, Cornell University President.

Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and Managing Director of TCS said that the “TCS has operated in New York City for more than 40 years and invested in many long-standing customer relationships and local community partnerships…our joint research with Cornell Tech is designed to fully leverage their campus ecosystem and TCS’ industry-leading technical expertise to develop solutions that empower notable transformation and talent development across industries in an era of Business 4.0.”

Additionally, TCS will also offer its award-winning flagship education program, goIT, to students and schools served by Cornell Tech’s K-12 initiative.

Speaking about the initiative, City Mayor Bill de Blasio hoped that the initiative by TCS could reach education institutes across the city. "New York City has been proudly partnering with TCS for years, including their sponsorship of the TCS New York City Marathon, work with local schools, and so much more…"TCS' new partnership with Cornell Tech will help drive New York's economic competitiveness and advance digital literacy programs to reach even more schools across the city."