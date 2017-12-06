App
Dec 06, 2017 08:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Thai start-up DRVR partners with Tata Communications

International fleet management application provider, DRVR has selected Tata Communications as it global loT connectivity partner to help achieve its objective of making Asia’s vehicle fleets the smartest and most cost-efficient in the world.

 
 
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 784.00 and 52-week low Rs 570.45 on 17 March, 2017 and 10 August, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 14.52 percent below its 52-week high and 17.48 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 19,099.28 crore. Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

