Tata Communications fixes Book Closure for dividend & AGM

Tata Communications Ltd has informed BSE that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from June 20, 2017 to June 27, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Dividend & 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on June 27, 2017.The Dividend, if approved at the AGM, shall be paid not later than July 04, 2017.Source : BSE