Jun 07, 2017
Tata Communications fixes Book Closure for dividend & AGM
Tata Communications has informed that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from June 20, 2017 to June 27, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Dividend & 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on June 27, 2017.
The Dividend, if approved at the AGM, shall be paid not later than July 04, 2017.Source : BSE
