you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 04, 2017 09:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Communications board recommends dividend

Tata Communications has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 04, 2017.

Tata Communications board recommends dividend
Tata Communications Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 04, 2017, inter alia, have recommended a normal dividend of 45% (Rs. 4.50 per share of the face value of Rs. 10 each) and a one-time special dividend of 15% (Rs 1.50 per share of the face value of Rs. 10 each), thus aggregating to a total dividend of 60% (Rs. 6.00 per share of the face value of Rs. 10 each) for the Financial Year 2016-17.

iv.The press release in this regard is attached as Attachment C.

The aforesaid documents are also placed on the website of the Company at www.tatacommunications.com/investor-relations/performance.
Source : BSE

