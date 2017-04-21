Tata Communications' board meeting on May 4, 2017

As required under Regulation 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that, a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 4 May 2017 to inter-alia consider and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on 31 March 2017 and to recommend dividend for the financial year ended on 31 March 2017, if any. Further, in terms of the Tata Communications Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Code of Corporate Disclosure Practices, the trading window for insiders, which has been closed from 25 March, 2017 shall remain closed till 6 May, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE