Tata Coffee's board meeting May 18, 2017.

As required under Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 18th May, 2017 to inter-alia consider and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017 and to recommend dividend - if any, for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE