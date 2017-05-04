App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 03, 2017 10:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Coffee's board meeting May 18, 2017.

This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 18th May, 2017.

Tata Coffee's board meeting May 18, 2017.
As required under Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 18th May, 2017 to inter-alia consider and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2017 and to recommend dividend - if any, for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE

#Announcements

