Tata Chemicals to consider FY17 results & dividend on May 26, 2017

Tata Chemicals Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, to consider the following:1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company (both Standalone & Consolidated) and2. Recommendation of dividend, if anyfor the year ended March 31, 2017.In accordance with the Tata Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading’ pursuant to the amended SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Company has intimated its Designated Persons regarding the closure of the trading window from March 25, 2017 to May 28, 2017 (both days inclusive).Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, an Analysts' Call on the financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017 would be held on May 29, 2017.Source : BSE