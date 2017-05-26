Tata Chemicals - Board recommends Dividend

Tata Chemicals Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, has recommended a dividend of Rs. 11/- per ordinary share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 78th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.The dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the ensuing AGM, will be paid on and from August 11, 2017.Source : BSE