Tasty Bite: Outcome of board meeting

We hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 16, 2017, inter alia, has recommended: 1.Preference dividend of Rupee 1 per 1% non-cumulative, non-convertible, redeemable Preference share of Rupees 100 each; 2.Dividend of Rupee 2 per Equity share of Rupees 10 each, subject to approval by the shareholders in Annual General Meeting. 3.Appointment of Mr. Sohel Shikari as an Alternate Director to Mr. Ashok Vasudevan w.e.f. May 16, 2017. Please take it on your records.Source : BSE