App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 17, 2017 11:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tasty Bite Eatables' board meeting on May 16, 2017

We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 16, 2017 primarily to a)Consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 b)Consider proposal to recommend dividend, if any.

Tasty Bite Eatables' board meeting on May 16, 2017
We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 16, 2017 primarily to a)Consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 b)Consider proposal to recommend dividend, if any In view of declaration of the financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017, ‘Trading Window' under Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, shall remain closed for all directors and designated employees from today i.e. April 17, 2017 till May 16, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.