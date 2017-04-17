Tasty Bite Eatables' board meeting on May 16, 2017

We hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 16, 2017 primarily to a)Consider and approve the audited financial results of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2017 b)Consider proposal to recommend dividend, if any In view of declaration of the financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017, ‘Trading Window' under Company's Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, shall remain closed for all directors and designated employees from today i.e. April 17, 2017 till May 16, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE