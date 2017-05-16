Tashi India's board meeting on May 25, 2017

The next meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 25th Day of May, 2017 at 12.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company, inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended as on 31st March, 2017 and also to consider and approve the Shifting of the Registered Office of the Company within the local limits of the city pursuant to Section 12 and other applicable provisions if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, amongst others.Source : BSE