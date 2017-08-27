Tashi India's AGM on September 15, 2017

Pursuant to section 91 of Companies Act,2013,and as per Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations,2015,we wish to inform you the following:1. 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company will be held on 15th September,2017 at 12.00 P.M at the Registered Office of the Company at 254, Pt. Ravi Shankar Shukla Marg, Civil Lines, Nagpur – 440 001 (Maharashtra)2. Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 08th September, 2017 to 15th September, 2017 (both days are inclusive) for the Annual General Meeting .3. As per Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013,read with rule 20 of the Companies(Management and Administration) Rules,2014 and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations , 2015 , the Company is pleased to provide to its members the facility to caste their votes(s) through remote e-voting starting from 12th September 2017 (9.00 a.m) to 14th September, 2017 to (5.00 p.m.).The cut-off date for remote e-voting is 08th September, 2017.Source : BSE