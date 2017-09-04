Tarmat's board meeting on September 13, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a meeting of the board of Directors of the company will be held on Wednesday 13th September, 2017 at 04.00 p.m. at the registered office of the company at Goregaon east to consider, approve and take on record the unaudited financial statements of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2017.Further, in compliance with the Company's 'Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading' formed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the trading window shall remain closed, in connection with the declaration of unaudited Financial Results of the Company from 05th September, 2017 to 15th September, 2017 (both days inclusive) for trading in the shares of the company by designated person as defined in the code.Source : BSE