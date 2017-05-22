Tarai Foods' board meeting on May 30, 2017

Notice is hereby given in Compliance with Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI(Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that Board Meeting of the company will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 1600 hrs. at Sandhu Farms, Rudrapur, Uttrakhand to approve, inter alia, the Company's Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. This intimation is also available on the website of BSE Ltd.(www.bseindia.com) where the Company's securities are listed and shall also be available on the website of the Company (www..taraifoods.com).Source : BSE