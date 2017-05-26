May 26, 2017 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Taparia Tools: Outcome of board meeting
Approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended 31st March, 2017.
Source : BSE
