Sep 04, 2017 01:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Taparia Tools' AGM on September 27, 2017
NOTICE is hereby given that Fifty-first Annual General Meeting of TAPARIA TOOLS LIMITED will be held at Hotel Emerald Park, Sharanpur Link Road, Nashik- 422 002 on Wednesday, the 27th day of September, 2017 at 9.30 a.m. to transact the business as specified in the notice.
