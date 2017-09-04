Tantia Constructions' board meeting on September 13, 2017

9th Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 13-09-2017 At 3:00 PM at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at DD 30 Sector 1, Salt lake city, Kolkata 700 064 to consider and approve the Un audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Trading window for trading in the securities of the Company, shall remain close from September 04, 2017 to September 15, 2017, (both days inclusive) in pursuance of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE