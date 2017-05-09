App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 09, 2017 01:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tanla Solutions to consider final dividend

With reference to the earlier letter dated May 08, 2017, Tanla Solutions Ltd has now informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company will consider to recommend final dividend, if any for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, in its meeting scheduled to be held on May 18, 2017.

tags #Announcements

