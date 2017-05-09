Taneja Aerospace's board meeting on May 18, 2017

Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 18, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017. In view of the above, the trading window is closed from May 9, 2017 to May 20, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE