Tamilnadu Steel Tubes - Outcome of board meeting

Further to our letter dated 14.11.2017, with Statement of Unaudited Fin.Results for the Q.E. 30.09.2017 and email dated 29.11.2017 from BSE advising us for filing of statement (adopting IND-AS) as per SEBI circular. Accordingly, we are now submitting revised Statement of Financial Results for the Q.E 30.09.2017 as the required format/ IND AS, and a copy Limited Review Report for the Q.E. 30.09.201
Further to our letter dated 14.11.2017, with Statement of Unaudited Fin.Results for the Q.E. 30.09.2017 and email dated 29.11.2017 from BSE advising us for filing of statement (adopting IND-AS) as per SEBI circular. Accordingly, we are now submitting revised Statement of Financial Results for the Q.E 30.09.2017 as the required format/ IND AS, and a copy Limited Review Report for the Q.E. 30.09.2017 issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company is also enclosed.
Source : BSE
Source : BSE