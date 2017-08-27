Aug 23, 2017 11:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Tamilnadu Petroproducts' board meeting on September 5, 2017
A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 5th September 2017, inter alia to consider and approve the Stand Alone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2017.
A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 5th September 2017, inter alia to consider and approve the Stand Alone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2017.Source : BSE