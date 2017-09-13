Sep 13, 2017 10:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Tamil Telecom's AGM held on September 22, 2017
Our AGM is proposed to be held on September 22, 2017 at Mylapore fine arts club , 45 Musiri Subramaniam road ,chennai-04 at 10.15 am and book closure of the company will be from September 16, 2017-September 22, 2017.
