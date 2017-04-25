Apr 25, 2017 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Tamboli Capital's board meeting on May 18, 2017
Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on May 18, 2017 to take on record Audited Financial Results of the Company for 4th Quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2017 and trading window closure for insider trading.
Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on May 18, 2017 to take on record Audited Financial Results of the Company for 4th Quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2017 and trading window closure for insider trading.Source : BSE