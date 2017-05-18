App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 18, 2017 01:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tamboli Capital recommends dividend

Tamboli Capital has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 18, 2017, have recommended payment of dividend at 70 paise per share i.e. 7 percent on 99,20,000 equity shares of the Company of face value Rs. 10/- each for FY 2016-2017, subject to the approval of members in their Annual General Meeting

Tamboli Capital recommends dividend
Tamboli Capital Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 18, 2017, inter alia, have recommended payment of dividend @ Rs. 0.70 per share i.e. 7% on 99,20,000 equity shares of the Company of face value Rs. 10/- each for FY 2016-2017, subject to the approval of members in their Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.