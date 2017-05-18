May 18, 2017 01:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Tamboli Capital recommends dividend
Tamboli Capital has informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 18, 2017, have recommended payment of dividend at 70 paise per share i.e. 7 percent on 99,20,000 equity shares of the Company of face value Rs. 10/- each for FY 2016-2017, subject to the approval of members in their Annual General Meeting
