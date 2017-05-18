Tamboli Capital recommends dividend

Tamboli Capital Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 18, 2017, inter alia, have recommended payment of dividend @ Rs. 0.70 per share i.e. 7% on 99,20,000 equity shares of the Company of face value Rs. 10/- each for FY 2016-2017, subject to the approval of members in their Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE