Talwalkars Better value Fitness: Outcome of board meeting

Re: Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Limited; Scrip Symbol: TALWALKARS; Scrip Code: 533200Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th September, 2017This is to inform you that as per requirement of Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 14th September, 2017 (commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 03.00 p.m.) has discussed and decided on the following:1. Considered and approved the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017, copies of which are enclosed herewith.2. Adopted Limited Review Report obtained from the Statutory Auditors of the Company, copy of which is enclosed herewith.Source : BSE