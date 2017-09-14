Sep 14, 2017 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Talwalkars Better value Fitness: Outcome of board meeting
The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 14th September, 2017 (commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 03.00 p.m.) has considered and approved the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017, copies of which are enclosed herewith.
Re: Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Limited; Scrip Symbol: TALWALKARS; Scrip Code: 533200
Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th September, 2017
This is to inform you that as per requirement of Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 14th September, 2017 (commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 03.00 p.m.) has discussed and decided on the following:
1. Considered and approved the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017, copies of which are enclosed herewith.
2. Adopted Limited Review Report obtained from the Statutory Auditors of the Company, copy of which is enclosed herewith.
Source : BSE
Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 14th September, 2017
This is to inform you that as per requirement of Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 14th September, 2017 (commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 03.00 p.m.) has discussed and decided on the following:
1. Considered and approved the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2017, copies of which are enclosed herewith.
2. Adopted Limited Review Report obtained from the Statutory Auditors of the Company, copy of which is enclosed herewith.
Source : BSE