Talwalkars Better value Fitness: Outcome of board meeting

Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 8th September, 2017As per requirement of Regulations 30 and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 8th September, 2017 (commenced at 02.20 p.m. and concluded at 02.40 p.m.), has discussed and decided, pursuant to the applicable provisions of Chapter VII of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009 and the Companies Act, 2013, to allot 7,20,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each.The details of the allotment are mentioned herein below:Sr. No. Name of the allottee Category No. of shares Allotment priceallotted per share1. Madhukar Talwalkar Promoter 4,20,000 Rs. 318.33/-2. Harsha Bhatkal Promoter 3,00,000 Rs. 318.33/-Source : BSE