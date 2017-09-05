Talwalkars Fitn: Outcome of board meeting

Dear Sir,Re: Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Limited; Scrip Symbol: TALWALKARS; Scrip Code: 533200Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 4th September, 2017This is to inform you that as per the requirement of Regulations 30 and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 4th September, 2017 (commenced at 06.00 p.m. and concluded at 07.00 p.m.), has discussed and decided that Annual General Meeting of Company shall be convened on 28th September, 2017 (not on 21st September, 2017 as informed earlier) at 1:15 p.m. at M.C. Ghia Hall of Indian Textile Accessories & Machinery Manufacturer's Association, Bhogilal Hargovindas Building, 4th Floor, Kala Ghoda, 18/20, K. Dubash Marg, Mumbai – 400001.Source : BSE