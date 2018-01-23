Talbros Automotive Components' board meeting on February 14, 2018

Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 47(1)(a) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that meetings of Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, February 14, 2018 interalia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.Further as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the closure of 'Trading Window' for the above purpose shall commence from February 7, 2018 and will end on February 16, 2018.This is for your information and record.Source : BSE