you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 23, 2017 11:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Talbros Auto: Outcome of board meeting

We wish to inform you that Mrs. Pallavi Sadanand Poojari, Independent Non-Executive Director, has decided to leave the Company and has accordingly submitted her resignation, Board of Directors at its meeting held today has accepted her resignation. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 2:30 p.m. and concluded at 6:15 p.m.

Talbros Auto: Outcome of board meeting
Please find attached herewith Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017 which was considered by Audit Committee and duly approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in their meetings held on today i.e. 23rd August, 2017 along with 'Limited Review' Report of the Company's Statutory Auditors M/s. S. N. Dhawan & Co., Chartered Accountants, New Delhi on the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Mrs. Pallavi Sadanand Poojari, Independent Non-Executive Director, has decided to leave the Company and has accordingly submitted her resignation vide her letter dated 5th August, 2017 received by the Company on 22nd August, 2017. The Board of Directors at its meeting held today has accepted her resignation. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 2:30 p.m. and concluded at 6:15 p.m.
Source : BSE

