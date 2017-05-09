Talbros Automotive Components to consider dividend

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd has informed BSE that meetings of Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company are scheduled to be held on May 24, 2017, inter alia:1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.2. To consider and recommend Dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17.3. Fixation of date for 60th Annual General Meeting of the Company.Further, as per the Company’s Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the closure of “Trading Window” for dealing in securities of the Company shall commence from May 17, 2017 and will end on May 26, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE