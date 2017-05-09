Talbros Auto's board meeting on May 24, 2017

Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that meetings of Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company are scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 interalia: 1.To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.To consider and recommend Dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17. 3.Fixation of date for 60th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Further as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the closure of 'Trading Window' for dealing in securities of the Company shall commence from May 17, 2017 and will end on May 26, 2017 (both days inclusive) Trust you will find the same in order.Source : BSE