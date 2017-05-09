App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 09, 2017 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Talbros Auto's board meeting on May 24, 2017

We wish to inform you that meetings of Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company are scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017.

Talbros Auto's board meeting on May 24, 2017
Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that meetings of Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company are scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 interalia: 1.To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2017. 2.To consider and recommend Dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17. 3.Fixation of date for 60th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Further as per the Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, the closure of 'Trading Window' for dealing in securities of the Company shall commence from May 17, 2017 and will end on May 26, 2017 (both days inclusive) Trust you will find the same in order.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.