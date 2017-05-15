May 15, 2017 12:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Take Solutions to consider dividend
We wish to inform that the Board of Directors, in its meeting scheduled to be held on May 18, 2017 will consider the proposal for deceleration of final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2016-17.
Further to our communication dated May 10, 2017, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors, in its meeting scheduled to be held on May 18, 2017 will inter-alia consider the proposal for deceleration of final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2016-17.Source : BSE