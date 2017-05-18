Take Solutions recommends final dividend

Take Solutions Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 18, 2017, inter alia, has transacted the following:- Declaration of Final Dividend of Rs. 0.40/- (40%) per Equity Share of Re. 1.00/- each, and the Dividend shall be paid/dispatched on or before Saturday, September 09, 2017 subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE