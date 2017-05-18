App
May 18, 2017 02:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Take Solutions recommends final dividend

Take Solutions Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 18, 2017, has transacted the declaration of Final Dividend of 40 paise (40 percent) per Equity Share of Re. 1.00/- each

Take Solutions recommends final dividend
Take Solutions Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 18, 2017, inter alia, has transacted the following:

- Declaration of Final Dividend of Rs. 0.40/- (40%) per Equity Share of Re. 1.00/- each, and the Dividend shall be paid/dispatched on or before Saturday, September 09, 2017 subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE

