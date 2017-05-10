Tainwala Chem: Outcome of board meeting

To, Date: 10th May, 2017 The Bombay Stock Exchange Limited,The National Stock Exchange Limited, 1st Floor, New Trading Ring,Exchange Plaza, Rotunda BuildingPlot No. C/1, G Block, P. J. Towers, Dalal StreetBandra Kurla Complex, Fort, Mumbai-400 001Bandra (East), Mumbai – 400 051 Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 10th May, 2017 Scrip Code: 507785 / NSE Symbol: TAINWALCHM Dear Sir, This is further to our letter dated 26th April, 2017 intimating the date of Board Meeting for consideration of Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2017. Pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today has inter alia transacted the following: 1.Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results, Statement of Assets & Liability with Audit Report, of the Company for quarter & year ended 31st March, 2017. Kindly take the note of the same in your records and acknowledge the receipt of the same. Thanking You. For Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics India Limited Pooja Khedkar Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Encl: Audited Financial Results, Statement of Assets & Liabilities with Audit Report for the quarter & year ended on 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE