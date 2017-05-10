App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 10, 2017 10:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tainwala Chem: Outcome of board meeting

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on May 10, 2017.

Tainwala Chem: Outcome of board meeting
To, Date: 10th May, 2017 The Bombay Stock Exchange Limited,The National Stock Exchange Limited, 1st Floor, New Trading Ring,Exchange Plaza, Rotunda BuildingPlot No. C/1, G Block, P. J. Towers, Dalal StreetBandra Kurla Complex, Fort, Mumbai-400 001Bandra (East), Mumbai – 400 051 Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 10th May, 2017 Scrip Code: 507785 / NSE Symbol: TAINWALCHM Dear Sir, This is further to our letter dated 26th April, 2017 intimating the date of Board Meeting for consideration of Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2017. Pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today has inter alia transacted the following: 1.Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results, Statement of Assets & Liability with Audit Report, of the Company for quarter & year ended 31st March, 2017. Kindly take the note of the same in your records and acknowledge the receipt of the same. Thanking You. For Tainwala Chemicals & Plastics India Limited Pooja Khedkar Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Encl: Audited Financial Results, Statement of Assets & Liabilities with Audit Report for the quarter & year ended on 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.