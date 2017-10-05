Tainwala Chemicals' board meeting on May 10, 2017

BSE Scrip Code: 507785 / NSE Symbol: TAINWALCHM Sub: Intimation of Board Meeting. Dear Sir / Madam, This is to inform you that pursuant to regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 10th May, 2017 at 2.00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company inter alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 and any other business. Please find enclosed the Notice of Board Meeting which has been published in today i.e. 26th April, 2017 Newspapers, The Financial Express (English) and Apla Mahanagar (Marathi). You are requested to take note of the same in your records. Thanking You,Source : BSE