May 05, 2017 03:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
TPL Plastech to consider final dividend
TPL Plastech Ltd has informed BSE that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 25, 2017 to consider and take on record, inter alia, the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017 and also to consider the recommendation of Final Dividend for the F.Y. 2016-17, if any.
TPL Plastech Ltd has informed BSE that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 25, 2017 to consider and take on record, inter alia, the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017 and also to consider the recommendation of Final Dividend for the F.Y. 2016-17, if any.Source : BSE