May 05, 2017 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Tainwala's board meeting on May 25, 2017
Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 25th May, 2017 to consider and take on record, inter alia, the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2017 and also to consider the recommendation of Final Dividend for the F.Y. 2016-17, if any.
